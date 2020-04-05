Advanced search

Hertfordshire family support charity’s emergency appeal amid coronavirus crisis raises £26k

PUBLISHED: 08:32 08 April 2020

Home-Start Hertfordshire provides support for young families struggling to cope, and its appeal for financial help during the coronavirus outbreak has so far raised £26,000. Picture: Pexels

Home-Start Hertfordshire provides support for young families struggling to cope, and its appeal for financial help during the coronavirus outbreak has so far raised £26,000. Picture: Pexels

Archant

A family support charity’s emergency appeal for financial help, after the coronavirus pandemic cut vital funding streams, has raised more than £26,000 so far.

Home-Start Hertfordshire, based in Stevenage, supports families who have at least one child under the age of five and are struggling for a variety of reasons, including disability, poverty, loneliness, mental or physical illness and multiple births.

Trained volunteers - all parents themselves - usually giving one-to-one support to families through home visits, but due to the coronavirus crisis the charity has been forced to suspend all home visits and family groups, and instead offer support via phone.

Critically, Home-Start Hertfordshire is also facing a financial struggle due to the pandemic, after having to cancel fundraising activities, events and collections across the county.

Last week this paper reported how the charity has launched an Emergency Fund Appeal. So far £26,215 has been donated.

You may also want to watch:

Strategic manager Suzy Moody said: “It’s amazing! We have had a fantastic response to our emergency appeal and the money is already making a difference. For instance, a mum called Charlotte suffers with anxiety. Her husband is a key worker and she has four children, including a four-week-old baby. She worries he will get the virus and pass it on to the family. Charlotte already struggled to leave the house, but now feels unable to leave even just to get fresh air. She is now receiving regular phone support from a volunteer mentor.

“Another mum receiving phone support told us ‘I feel safer and less alone knowing someone is thinking about me and keeping in touch.’

“All donations go towards helping provide support for more families like Charlotte’s, who are struggling.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received and so grateful for all donations. They really do make a life-changing difference to families at this difficult time.”

Last year about £70,000 of Home-Start Hertfordshire’s funding - 26 per cent - came from fundraising and donations, so financial support is still needed through this emergency appeal.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for ‘Home-Start Hertfordshire’ or send a cheque payable to Home-Start Hertfordshire to 5 Bedwell Park, Stevenage, SG1 1NB.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

‘An untapped resource’ – the inside track on home education from Stevenage expert

Home education has never been more 'mainstream' according to Stevenage-based expert. Picture: Fizkes stock.adobe.com

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

‘An untapped resource’ – the inside track on home education from Stevenage expert

Home education has never been more 'mainstream' according to Stevenage-based expert. Picture: Fizkes stock.adobe.com

Latest from the The Comet

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Hertfordshire family support charity’s emergency appeal amid coronavirus crisis raises £26k

Home-Start Hertfordshire provides support for young families struggling to cope, and its appeal for financial help during the coronavirus outbreak has so far raised £26,000. Picture: Pexels

Iconic Stokes image is Wisden-MCC Photograph of Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

July’s Hitchin Festival cancelled due to coronavirus uncertainty

Last year's Hitchin Festival programme. Organisers have had to cancel 2020's festival due to the coronavirus outbreak
Drive 24