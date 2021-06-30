Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Holwell Scarecrow Festival back with bumper crop for its fifth year

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:20 PM June 30, 2021   
The Holwell Scarecrow Festival 2020. Picture: Nigel Eaton

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival is back for its fifth year to raise much-needed funds for our local hospice.

The festival has raised thousands for Garden House Hospice Care over the years, while allowing participants to get creative with a wealth of unique designs. 

Last year, the event was able to go ahead - although tweaks were made to the usual set up. Traditionally taking place over one weekend, the event was held over the course of a week to allow for social distancing.

This year, visitors will be able to attend and vote for their favourite scarecrows from July 3 to July 11.

Organiser Nigel Eaton said: "It's our fifth year, and we're hoping for a bumper crop of scarecrows!

"We'd like to invite visitors to join us to see the fantastic displays, and to vote for their favourite. Last year we raised an incredible £2,600 for Garden House Hospice Care.

"We've set ourselves quite a target! As with last year, if you can't make it in person, you'll be able to see all the displays at https://www.holwellscarecrows.org."

Hitchin News

