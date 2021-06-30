Holwell Scarecrow Festival back with bumper crop for its fifth year
The Holwell Scarecrow Festival is back for its fifth year to raise much-needed funds for our local hospice.
The festival has raised thousands for Garden House Hospice Care over the years, while allowing participants to get creative with a wealth of unique designs.
Last year, the event was able to go ahead - although tweaks were made to the usual set up. Traditionally taking place over one weekend, the event was held over the course of a week to allow for social distancing.
This year, visitors will be able to attend and vote for their favourite scarecrows from July 3 to July 11.
Organiser Nigel Eaton said: "It's our fifth year, and we're hoping for a bumper crop of scarecrows!
"We'd like to invite visitors to join us to see the fantastic displays, and to vote for their favourite. Last year we raised an incredible £2,600 for Garden House Hospice Care.
"We've set ourselves quite a target! As with last year, if you can't make it in person, you'll be able to see all the displays at https://www.holwellscarecrows.org."
