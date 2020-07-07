Still time to see Holwell’s scarecrows as fundraising nears £1,000 target

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival 2020. Picture: Nigel Eaton Archant

There’s still time to enjoy the new look Holwell Scarecrow Festival this year, as the annual event’s fundraising total creeps towards £1,000.

This year, the Holwell Scarecrow Festival is going ahead for a full week, so people have until Sunday, July 12 to view and vote for their favourite.

As always, the festival is raising money for Letchworth–based Garden House Hospice, and is currently less than £30 away from hitting its fundraising goal.

Organiser Nigel Eaton said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who has entered, battling the weekend’s blustery winds with a display made from straw wasn’t easy! I’m also so, so grateful to our visitors who have been so generous.

“We actually had a (socially distanced) queue to vote at times over the weekend and we would love to see more people visit over the next week.”

If you can’t make it in person, you can visit holwellscarecrows.org and see the displays online. You can donate to the fundraiser at justgiving.com/fundraising/holwell-scarecrows