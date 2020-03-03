Advanced search

Documentary on Holocaust survivors to be shown in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 12:31 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 03 March 2020

Life Will Smile will be screened at Letchworth's Broadway Cinema. Picture: Nomadic Films/TerraMagma Pictures

Life Will Smile will be screened at Letchworth's Broadway Cinema. Picture: Nomadic Films/TerraMagma Pictures

A documentary that tells the story of a Jewish community that was saved from the Holocaust will be broadcasted at Letchworth's Broadway cinema next week.

Life Will Smile is an independent 40-minute documentary, narrated by 84-year-old Holocaust survivor Haim Konstantini, that tells the true story of a Jewish community that was saved from persuection on the Greek island of Zakynthos during the peak years of the Holocaust.

Backed by UNESCO, the film has been screened in the US, Canada and Greece, but only once in the UK so far. The film's director, Drey Kleanthous, will be hosting a short Q&A after the screening on Tuesday, March 10.

Natalie Willbe, who has organised this event, said: "It's a chance to bring an important story to a wider audience, whatever your religion, age or background, the film celebrates the best of human spirit. We are thankful to the Broadway cinema for supporting Life Will Smile."

Drey Kleanthous, the director, added: "Telling Haim's story has been a huge privilege and our end goal is to turn this into a feature film that highlights what communities can achieve when they stand together.

"It feels like a message we need to hear right now. Screenings like this are a really powerful way to demonstrate that such films are relevant and have broad appeal."

