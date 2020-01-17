Stevenage set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day - 75 years after liberation of Auschwitz

Stevenage Mayor Simon Speller opened an exhbition of books on the Holocaust, as the council prepares to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Terry Wolfe Archant

Stevenage Borough Council is set to host its annual Holocaust Memorial Day event on January 27, supported by the Stevenage Liberal Synagogue.

Monday marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi camp.

The theme for this year's event is 'Stand Together', and explores how genocide regimes throughout history have deliberately fractured societies by marginalising certain groups.

Terry Wolfe from the Stevenage Liberal Synagogue said: "This is a significant milestone and is made particularly poignant by the dwindling number of survivors who are able to share their testimony."

Ahead of the event, Stevenage's mayor Simon Speller opened an exhibition on Monday of books about the Holocaust and other genocides at the town's library, as a way of marking the anniversary.

Monday's event will be at the council chamber at the council offices in Danestrete from 6.15pm - please email tracey.frost@stevenage.gov.uk if you wish to attend.