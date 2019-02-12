Advanced search

Best job ever? Letchworth woman gets paid to drink beer at local pub

PUBLISHED: 15:45 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 13 February 2019

Holly will be paid �500 for her feedback on her local, The Two Chimneys in Letchworth. Picture: Caters Photographic

Following a nationwide search, a Letchworth woman has been appointed as the UK’s first official ‘pub-licist’ – a regular pub-goer who gets paid to visit their local, drink beer, watch sports games and catch up with friends.

Holly Edwards, 23, is the UK's first ever 'pub-licist', and will be paid to enjoy a pint and some food at The Two Chimneys in Letchworth. Picture: Caters PhotographicHolly Edwards, 23, is the UK's first ever 'pub-licist', and will be paid to enjoy a pint and some food at The Two Chimneys in Letchworth. Picture: Caters Photographic

Holly Edwards applied for the position at The Two Chimneys Hungry Horse in the town and was selected from more than a thousand applications up and down the UK.

As well as drinking on the job, Holly is tasked with a number of responsibilities to help make the Two Chimneys the best in the country, including watching sports, sampling a range of food and drink and playing the odd game of pool.

She is required to provide feedback on her experience, in return for a £500-per-year salary.

As well as reviewing dishes from the pub’s menu, she’ll also be honing her skills in pub sports and enjoying the electric atmosphere during a nail-biting game on the big screen.

The 23-year-old said of her appointment: “I actually applied for the position on a bit of a whim.

“I’m a regular at The Two Chimneys and I’ve got to know the team quite well over the years.

“The job just sounded like so much fun – there are few things better than enjoying a perfectly poured pint in the pub, and to be paid to do so is even better!

“So far I’ve enjoyed the ultimate ‘big game’ experience, watching my favourite football team Chelsea in the FA Cup over a few beers and bar snacks, as well as trying my hand in a pool tournament.

“I’m really enjoying the role so far and can’t wait for my next visit.”

The Greene King-owned pub in Stotfold Road, Letchworth is welcoming Holly to the team.

“Nothing beats the atmosphere and comradery of a local pub,” general manager Kerry Rafferty said.

“It really is our guests who make it such a great place to be. “Holly is one of our regulars and we really value her insight and opinion.

“We all think she’s a fantastic choice for the role and it’s great to have her on board.

“We’re delighted that the UK’s first ever pub-licist has been selected from Letchworth, and Holly’s feedback will be key in achieving our goal of making The Two Chimneys the best pub in the country.”

Crash on A505 at Baldock

Police are dealing with a crash on the A505 at Baldock.

Hundreds object to Gresley Park on Stevenage outskirts

Beane Valley – pictured here looking towards Walkern – is under threat from the Gresley Park plans, with concerns also raised about traffic congestion, which is already a problem in Walkern Road near Box Wood as the picture above demonstrates. Pictures: Stephen Sypula

Datchworth keep promotion bid on track with vital win over rivals Old Streetonians

Tom Wood kicked a late penalty to give Datchworth a vital win in their bid for promotion. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation
