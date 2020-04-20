Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google Archant

Five homeless people have been removed from the Holiday Inn Express in Stevenage, after reports of ‘persistent serious abuse of staff and damage to hotel property.’

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The individuals were rehoused by East Herts District Council earlier this month, as part of the government’s programme to put up all homeless persons in hotels during the Covid-19 crisis.

The council had housed 23 single homeless people and one household at the hotel, before numerous complaints arose regarding anti-social behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for EHDC said on Friday: “For everyone’s wellbeing, all residents are required to follow the basic rules and conditions set for this accommodation.

“We are continuing to provide accommodation for the homeless households at the hotel but unfortunately, despite receiving warnings, five have been asked to leave due to persistent serious abuse of staff and damage to hotel property.”

Local authorities are obliged to notify the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government of evictions from hotels – and East Herts council have confirmed they have done so.

Holiday Inn has been approached for comment.