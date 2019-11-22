Advanced search

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival draws crowds in 'best year yet'

PUBLISHED: 14:03 23 November 2019

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Alan J Millard 15 SG4 0BS

The 2019 Hitchin Food and Wine Festival has been hailed as "the best ever" after visitors helped raise over £7,000 for charity.

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

The annual event, organised by the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, saw hundreds of people sample local and national food stalls in Market Place, with a dedicated area for wine tasters.

Rotary Club president Fiona Gray said she was "delighted" with the turnout as the festival celebrated its 11th year.

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

"This was definitely our best year yet with over 40 exhibitor stands, and it's fantastic that we have been able to donate over £7,000 to the local branch of the Samaritans and to a variety of other charities and causes throughout the year who do incredible work in our local community."

Fiona also thanked all those who helped "make it possible", including the food vendors, North Herts Council, hungry residents, local businesses and the Rotary Club volunteers for their "true display of community spirit".

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

Hitchin Food and Wine Festival returned for its 11th year on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Alan Millard

