Love Island's Molly-Mae pledges profits to mental health charity after Caroline Flack death

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague and PrettyLittleThing will donate their profits to the charity Mind. Picture: Courtesy of Molly-Mae Hague Archant

A former Hitchin student and Love Island star has pledged 100 per cent of the profits from one of her clothing ranges to the charity Mind following the death of Caroline Flack.

Molly-Mae Hague and fashion company PrettyLittleThing, who teamed up earlier this month for a 'new season edit', announced the decision on social media days after the news about Ms Flack broke.

In an post on Instagram, PrettyLittleThing said: "In light of recent events, we have decided with @mollymaehague to donate 100 per cent of the profits from our latest edit to @mindcharity.

"Launching today, the donations will help Mind provide advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health problems.

"We will continue to support this matter which is close to our hearts. Remember, always be kind."

Mind are a mental health charity that provides support for anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

- Whatever you're going through, you can call Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is free to call and will not appear on your phone bill, or you can email jo@samaritans.org.)