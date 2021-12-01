Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
How you can Shop for Humanity this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:33 AM December 1, 2021
A child at one of Hitchin-based charity Humanitas' schools in Ghana

A child at one of Hitchin-based charity Humanitas' schools in Ghana, who will benefit from the Shop for Humanity campaign this Christmas - Credit: Humanitas

Hitchin-based charity Humanitas has launched its festive campaign, where you can help bring the magic of Christmas to orphaned children in Romania and schoolchildren in Ghana.

And, although 'tis the season of giving, donors will receive a gift voucher to personalise and send to a loved one in return - making it a gift that gives twice!

Jo Wearne, UK director at Humanitas, explained the value of the campaign, called Shop for Humanity: "Often when you ask friends and family what they would like for Christmas they find it difficult to think of something that they need.

"Our Shop for Humanity site gives you the opportunity to buy something for a child that is in need in return for a voucher that you can send to the person that has everything!"

Humanitas, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, runs two Safe Homes in Romania that are focused on the rehabilitation of children who have been orphaned or abandoned - many of whom have disabilities. They are cared for by foster parents, with support from a physiotherapist, doctor and social worker.

Orphaned children living in Hitchin charity Humanitas' Safe Homes in Romania, who will benefit from Shop for Humanity

Some of the orphaned children living in Hitchin charity Humanitas' Safe Homes in Romania, who will benefit from the Shop for Humanity campaign - Credit: Humanitas

All of the children living in these homes have experienced severe neglect while living in state-run institutions, and still require intense therapy and emotional support to enable them to overcome their trauma.

The charity also runs a primary and secondary school in Ghana, where 280 children - who otherwise would not be in education - have the opportunity to learn every day.

This Christmas, a £5 donation to Humanitas will buy a book for a child living in poverty in Ghana, and £10 funds a festive gift for an orphaned child in Romania.

And through the Shop for Humanity campaign, £20 will fund a nutritious meal for 10 children living in a Romanian Safe Home.

Sarah Wade, Humanitas' chief executive officer and founder, said: "This has been a particularly difficult time for us, and many grassroots charities in the UK, and now more than ever we need funds to ensure that we can give the incredibly resilient children in our care a Christmas that they deserve."

To donate to Humanitas' Shop for Humanity Christmas appeal and support the work of the charity overseas, visit humanitascharity.org/shop

Christmas
Charity News
Hitchin News

