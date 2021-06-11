Youth trust celebrates 75th anniversary

Published: 10:14 AM June 11, 2021

Hitchin Youth Trust was founded in 1945, and is celebrating its belated 75th anniversary in 2021 - Credit: Hitchin Youth Trust

After months of restrictions, Hitchin Youth Trust hopes to hold an ‘in person’ meeting - their first since the start of the pandemic - to commemorate their 75th anniversary.

Trustee Leon Emirali said this meeting will allow them to “take a moment to celebrate the thousands of young people that we’ve helped support over the years.”

During the pandemic, the Trust has supported children and young people - by joining with other local organisations and charities to provide supermarket vouchers and access to mental health and wellbeing services through schools.

Chair Peter Kelly said: “The past 15 months have been difficult. The pandemic brought to a halt many individual and group activities for children and young people.

"We look forward to renewing our support to enable children and young people once again to take part in important and fulfilling activities.”

The Trust supports local organisations and charities with a number of events and activities for young people through grant giving, including:

Sports clubs (football, rugby, netball, hockey, trampolining etc)

Music activity (participation in concerts, orchestras, classes etc)

Drama and theatre activity

Local organisations (such as Brownies and Cubs)

Equipment provision (the Trust provides grants for equipment needed for young people’s studies/activities)

School trips.

Peter added: “I am proud of the role the Hitchin Youth Trust has played in the local community over the last 75 years. We have supported many hundreds of young people to have full and enjoyable lives.

"We look forward to continuing our work for the next 75 years and beyond!”

The Hitchin Youth Trust was founded in 1945 and has since been a vital resource to children and young people by helping them take part in enriching activities. The charity provides rent-free accommodation to local youth organisations and charities, saving them around £55,000 a year.

Applications are welcome from anyone in the area under the age of 26 or running a youth activity. You can find out more about the trust via phone 01462 422505, online at hitchinyouthtrust.co.uk or email info@hitchinyouthtrust.co.uk.