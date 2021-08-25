Exclusive
Hitchin woman crowned PETA's most beautiful vegan over 50
- Credit: PETA
A Hitchin yoga teacher has been crowned as the most beautiful vegan over 50 in the UK and Ireland.
Julie Zirngast, who is also a client care manager for a law firm, was bestowed with the award after receiving a generous amount of votes for her impressive combination of dedication, compassion and animal activism.
“Julie is a passionate, dedicated animal advocate whose action for animals is both tenacious and inspiring,” PETA director Elisa Allen said. “PETA encourages everyone inspired by her kindness and vigour to follow her lead and give going vegan a try.”
To celebrate her success, Julie will receive a decadent vegan food hamper from Fortnum and Mason, including a bottle of the finest vegan prosecco.
Energetic Julie, 50, has saved three lambs and 45 turkeys from slaughter as well as running six marathons, and hopes that winning this award will help continue her campaign to make the world a kinder and safer place.
"I'm over the moon. I'm so thrilled - I can't actually believe it's me who's won!" she said.
"I was so honoured to be in the final, and to win it is just the icing on the cake. I don't do it for recognition or awards, I do it for the animals."
On receiving some negative feedback to news that she had reached the final, Julie - the daughter of a butcher - said: "It was quite upsetting to read those comments.
"People are going to comment, they have a right with freedom of speech, but it's not nice to be nasty.
"I respect their choices, they need to respect mine."
PETA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - is an animal rights movement that opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.