Hitchin woman named as one of the most beautiful vegans over 50

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:02 AM August 19, 2021   
Julie Zirngast from Hitchin has been named as one of PETA's Most Beautiful Vegan Over 50 finalists

Julie Zirngast from Hitchin has been named as one of PETA's Most Beautiful Vegan Over 50 finalists - Credit: PETA

A Hitchin yoga teacher has been shortlisted as one of PETA's most beautiful vegans aged 50 plus.

In celebration of mature vegans 'who are making the world a kinder and safer place', Julie Zirngast, who is also a client care manager for a law firm, has nabbed a spot on the list as one of just eight finalists across the UK and Ireland.

Alongside her jobs, Julie has also rescued three lambs and 45 turkeys from slaughter at local farms. And her energy and drive doesn’t stop there – she’s also run six marathons!

Hitchin's Julie is one of just eight finalists in PETA's most beautiful vegans over 50 contest

Hitchin's Julie is one of just eight finalists in PETA's most beautiful vegans over 50 contest - Credit: PETA

PETA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - is an animal rights movement that opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.

The organisation's director Elisa Allen: “We were looking for special people who were willing to share their stories and inspire others to do what they can to save animals – and Julie Zirngast fits the bill.

You may also want to watch:

“Each finalist in PETA’s competition is an inspiration to anyone who wants to explore healthy, humane vegan living.”

The esteemed winner of the contest – a twist on PETA’s popular Hottest Vegan Competition – will receive a decadent vegan food hamper from Fortnum & Mason, including a bottle of the finest vegan prosecco.

This year’s winner will be announced by August 27.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon