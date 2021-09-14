Dolly among oldest in England after turning 105

Published: 2:20 PM September 14, 2021

Animal lover Dolly Visigalli has celebrated her 105th birthday this month, making her one of the oldest people living in England.

Dolly, who lives in Highbury Rise Care Home in Hitchin, celebrated the impressive milestone with a party involving staff and other residents.

She was also delighted to receive a birthday card from Her Majesty The Queen - something sent on a person's 100th and 105th birthday, and every birthday after that.

Kirsty Burton, activity coordinator at the care home, said: "Dolly's a cheerful young lady and loves animals. We've arranged for Shetland ponies to visit before, but COVID has stopped us this year. She's our oldest resident, so we like to make it extra special for her. We're her family."

In fact, Dolly is one of the oldest people living in England, with 760 people in the country aged 105 or over in 2019, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.