Hitchin's Keith James completed a charity wing walk in memory of his wife, Chrissy, to mark what would have been their 40th wedding anniversary - Credit: Courtesy of Keith James

To mark what would have been their 40th wedding anniversary, a brave widower has raised more than £2,300 for charity by doing a wing walk in his wife's memory, after she lost her battle with motor neurone disease last year.

On Friday, Hitchin's Keith James did a sponsored wing walk in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Keith completed the wing walk to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Courtesy of Keith James

He said: "The weather was good and clear. I was airborne for about 10 minutes. 100+mph pushed along with a 450hp propeller engine, from treetop height to 200ft - quite a thrill! A big thank you to all sponsors."

Keith's wife, Chrissy, had been fit and healthy in March 2019, but by April 2020 she was totally paralysed, speechless and unable to eat or drink due to motor neurone disease. She died on August 4, 2021.

You can still donate to Keith's fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/keith-james10.