The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Hitchin widower's wing walk in wife's memory raises £2k

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 7:00 AM August 24, 2022
Hitchin widower Keith James completes charity wing walk

Hitchin's Keith James completed a charity wing walk in memory of his wife, Chrissy, to mark what would have been their 40th wedding anniversary - Credit: Courtesy of Keith James

To mark what would have been their 40th wedding anniversary, a brave widower has raised more than £2,300 for charity by doing a wing walk in his wife's memory, after she lost her battle with motor neurone disease last year.

On Friday, Hitchin's Keith James did a sponsored wing walk in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Hitchin widower Keith James completes charity wing walk

Keith completed the wing walk to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Courtesy of Keith James

He said: "The weather was good and clear. I was airborne for about 10 minutes. 100+mph pushed along with a 450hp propeller engine, from treetop height to 200ft - quite a thrill! A big thank you to all sponsors."

Keith's wife, Chrissy, had been fit and healthy in March 2019, but by April 2020 she was totally paralysed, speechless and unable to eat or drink due to motor neurone disease. She died on August 4, 2021.

You can still donate to Keith's fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/keith-james10.

Charity Fundraiser
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

police stock

Body found in wooded area of Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
CGI image of how the new TK Maxx and Homesense store would look at Stevenage's ROARING Meg Retail park

Residents show 'strong support' for TK Maxx relocation plans

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Knights Templar a-level results day 2022

Hertfordshire A Level results | Updated

A-level results 2022: Schools in Stevenage and North Herts share successes

Georgia Barrow and Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Police are investigating an allegation of assault, thought to have taken place in Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man allegedly assaulted and robbed woman in Stevenage park

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon