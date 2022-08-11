Hitchin widower's wing walk in wife's memory

In memory of his beloved wife, a brave widower is gearing up to complete a wing walk, to help find a cure for the devastating disease that took her life, and to mark what would have been their 40th anniversary.

Keith James, from Hitchin, has signed up for a sponsored wing walk on August 19, to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), after his wife Christine died from motor neurone disease last year.

He said: "In March 2019, Chrissy was fit and healthy, but by April 2020 she was totally paralysed, speechless and unable to take any food or drink by mouth due to motor neurone disease.

"Chrissy remained in this state for another 16 months until she passed away on August 4, 2021. My family and I cared for her at home 24/7, in what can only be described as a living nightmare."

With motor neurone disease, the cells in the brain and nerves (motor neurones) gradually stop working over time, causing progressive weakness. It is not known why the motor neurones stop working.

Motor neurone disease can significantly shorten life expectancy - the life expectancy for about half of those with the condition is three years from the start of symptoms - and there is no cure.

Keith said: "On August 20, it would have been our 40th wedding anniversary, but as I had nothing to celebrate I decided to do a wing walk - crazy, I know!

"I realise finances are difficult for everyone at present, but if you are able to sponsor me or donate any amount to the Motor Neurone Disease Association it would be greatly appreciated by me, those suffering with motor neurone disease, their families, carers and the clinicians carrying out the research into a cure for a vicious, brutal and always terminal disease."

If you would like to sponsor Keith, who has a target of raising £2,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/keith-james10.

Keith said: "I will cover the cost of the wing walk, which means every penny donated will be split equally between the North and East Hertfordshire Branch of MNDA and clinical research into a cure for motor neurone disease through MNDA."