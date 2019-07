Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Police are no longer asking for help to find a wanted Hitchin man following a public appeal yesterday.

Simon Day, of Desborough Road in the town, was wanted in connection with breaching a court order, two counts of assaulting police and possession of cannabis.

The 31-year-old has now made himself known to the police.