Annual Hitchin festival to return for 46th year

PUBLISHED: 11:26 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 27 February 2020

Wrybngwrymn Vikings do battle at last year's Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Archant

An annual festival in Hitchin, that has helped raise thousands for charity, is set to return for its 46th year in the summer.

The Walsworth Festival organisers. Picture: Alan MillardThe Walsworth Festival organisers. Picture: Alan Millard

Organised by volunteers and assisted by local groups, the Walsworth Festival provides a healthy mix of old-fashioned family fun and modern attractions every year.

This year's festival will take place in Walsworth Common, on Sunday, May 17 between 11am and 4pm and is due to be opened by NHDC's chair, Jean Green.

The arena events this year include the Wryngwyrn, a Viking re-enactment group who will perform and set-up a live history encampment, and the popular Lesnick's School of Ballet.

Face painting at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J MillardFace painting at Walsworth Festival. Picture: Alan J Millard

Hermitage Hall Bar and Restaurant will provide the bar and also host a musical stage, and a variety of food - including vegan options for the first time - will be offered by Hitchin Street Food.

Other highlights on the day will include Punch and Judy, Hitchin youth brass band, fairground rides and charity stalls which will offer books, cakes, raffles and more.

