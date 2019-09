Travellers set up camp in Hitchin park

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams Archant

A group of travellers have set up camp on a North Herts District Council-owned park in Hitchin, having first set up camp in a privately-owned car park nearby yesterday.

A large number of caravans are now occupying Walsworth Common off Woolgrove Road in the town, having been parked up in a Wilbury Way car park yesterday.

The Comet is awaiting further comment from NHDC.