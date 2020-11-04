Advanced search

Coronavirus ensures new look for Hitchin Christmas Hamper Appeal with £2k fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 15:12 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 04 November 2020

Hitchin Volunteer Army are preparing for this year's annual Christmas Hamper appeal. Picture: Lorna Hemmings

Hitchin Volunteer Army are preparing for this year's annual Christmas Hamper appeal. Picture: Lorna Hemmings

A collective of charitable organisations from Hitchin are appealing to the public for help keeping vulnerable families fed throughout the winter period.

2020 will be the sixth annual Christmas Hamper appeal. Picture: Lorna Hemmings

Hitchin Volunteer Army, made up of a number of charities in the town, is arranging for supermarket vouchers to be given to families for their Christmas food shopping.

Normally, hampers would be made up by a huge team of volunteers, but coronavirus has put a stop to that this year. The team is raising £2,000 to fund the project, which you can donate to by searching ‘FeedHitchin’ on JustGiving.

Lorna Hemmings, of Hitchin Volunteer Army, said: “This festive season is going to be very different, and for some families it’s going to be an even tougher time than normal. Our annual Hitchin Christmas Hamper Appeal is here once again to bring a little relief. Last year we gave out 151 hampers, feeding 287 children!

“Covid has of course affected how we operate, and now we need your help.”

