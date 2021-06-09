Popular vegan market in Hitchin this weekend

Published: 10:23 AM June 9, 2021

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

The wait is almost over... Hitchin's vegan market is back this weekend!

Run by Vegan Market Co, the event will bring vegan food, drinks, clothes, cosmetics and more from independent, ethical and sustainable businesses to Riverside, adjacent to the historic market, from 10.30am on June 12.

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

With the aim of making veganism accessible and inclusive for everyone, Lewis Beresford, the market's founder, said: “We are so excited to bring our vegan market back to Hitchin.

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

"We work hard to find leading vegan brands from around the country, from street food and sweet treats to ethical clothing and cruelty free cosmetics. We also work with many local companies and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic businesses the platform they deserve to showcase their brilliant work.”

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Vegan Markets also plant a tree for every business that takes part in their events, and run conservation projects globally.

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

To find out more about Vegan Market's sustainability mission, visit veganmarkets.co.uk/sustainability.