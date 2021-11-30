Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Vegan market returns for final 2021 trade with festive twist

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:06 PM November 30, 2021
It's the final vegan market of the year for Hitchin!

A recurring vegan market will return to Hitchin for the last time this year on Saturday for a festive finale.

Vegan Market Co will set up shop on the Riverside, adjacent to the regular market, on Saturday, December 4 - boasting a variety of vegan goods from a hand-picked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses.

Vegan Market Co returns to Hitchin on December 4

Street food, artisan bakes and craft cheeses are on offer from 10.30am until 4pm, as well as handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Hitchin.

The vegan market, which returns to Hitchin on December 4, boasts a variety of stalls

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Hitchin!”

Vegan Market Co will set up shop in Hitchin on December 4 - boasting vegan goods from ethical and sustainable businesses

