Market brings vegan treats to town centre

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:11 AM September 22, 2021   
Visitors to the Hitchin Vegan Market in Hitchin, Hertfordshire on the 18th September, 2021. Picture:

Visitors to the Hitchin Vegan Market on September 18, 2021 - Credit: Danny Loo

Vegan Market Co made its triumphant return to Hitchin over the weekend, showcasing a hand-picked selection of the best ethical and sustainable businesses.

The market, which took place on Saturday, September 18, brought vegan food, cosmetics, clothing, jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls to the Riverside, which runs adjacent to Hitchin's historic market in the heart of town.

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co's founder, expressed his excitement of being back in Hitchin: "We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve."

The travelling market will next be back in Hitchin on Saturday, December 4, for a special festive spin-off instalment.

