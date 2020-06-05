Hitchin twins celebrate 11th birthdays with virtual Ben Nevis trek in aid of NHS hospitals

Twins Luke and Martha Cruickshank have celebrated their 11th birthdays in unique style – by scaling the equivalent of Britain’s highest mountain in aid of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity Archant

Twins have celebrated their 11th birthdays in unique style – by scaling the equivalent of Britain’s highest mountain in memory of their grandad.

Twins Luke and Martha Cruickshank climbed the stairs of their Hitchin home 52 times a day for 30 days to complete their virtual Ben Nevis trek.

Their efforts have so far raised more than £3,200 for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, which supports the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust’s hospitals – including Lister in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City.

Luke and Martha devised their fundraising challenge as their parents both work for the NHS – dad Alastair is a GP and mum Sandra is lead chronic kidney disease clinical nurse specialist at Lister Hospital.

They raised the funds in memory of their grandad, Eric, who died in April and had been helped so much by the NHS over his lifetime.

Sandra said: “We are incredibly proud of Luke and Martha. This was all their own idea. They calculated the steps and set up an online fundraising page, as they wanted to raise money for the hospitals’ charity whilst in lockdown.

“We have been so impressed with their perseverance and commitment over the 30 days. They are beyond delighted with how much they have raised, considering their target was £1,100.”

Supporters of the twins’ challenge have called the pair inspirational. One said: “You two are a great team and an inspiration to your peers.”

Claire Adams, community fundraiser for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “Luke and Martha’s fundraising efforts have been incredible and we are thrilled they’ve managed to raise so much.

“The money they’ve raised is going to make a big difference across our four hospital sites.”

You can still support Luke and Martha’s challenge by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/luke-martha-cruickshank and making a donation.

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity raises money for projects to improve patient experience, purchase new equipment and fund staff training. For more information about the charity, visit the website enhhcharity.org.uk