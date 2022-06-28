Invitation to Hitchin community garden party!

The Triangle Community Garden in Hitchin includes a pollinator garden and outdoor classroom - Credit: Courtesy of the Triangle Community Garden

A party is being held at the Triangle Community Garden in Hitchin next weekend, and everyone's invited!

The open garden party - from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, July 10 - will include children's activities such as a treasure hunt, crafts and traditional games.

Take some cash, as there will also be a plant sale and stalls, as well as cream teas, live music and garden tours, which can be booked via trianglegarden.org/events.

Gemma Ward, a volunteer member of the Triangle Community Garden's events committee, explained: "Our aim is to welcome the public to the garden and promote where we are and the amazing work we do there."

At the community garden, which is within Ransoms Rec, people of all ages and abilities can take part in creative activities such as growing food and flowers, tending plants, creating wildlife habitats and making permanent garden features.

For more information, visit trianglegarden.org.