Third date added to discuss North Herts Museum debacle

PUBLISHED: 10:40 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 25 July 2019

North Hertfordshire Museum and Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: Danny Loo

North Hertfordshire Museum and Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: Danny Loo

A further date has been announced as the final evidence session of the Hitchin Town Hall and North Herts Museum panel review - which is meeting to discuss what lessons can be learned from a project which was beset by delays.

The hearings were originally due to conclude on Friday last week, however the panel will now meet for a third time on August 2.

This date follows on from two sessions where key witnesses from North Herts District Council, Hitchin Town Hall and other organisations were questioned by the panel about their experience of partnership working related to the project.

The final session will start at 10am at the council offices in Letchworth to accommodate those witnesses who were unable to make earlier sessions. The panel consists of an independent chair, John Richardson, and four elected NHDC councillors from across all three political parties.

Mr Richardson said: "We are pleased with how the panel review has progressed so far and the forthcoming session on August 2 will be our final oral evidence session.

"We thank those who submitted evidence, as it has helped the panel to have a better understanding of the project and what lessons can be learnt for future partnership working."

Following the oral sessions, a report will be produced and presented to the council's Overview and Scrutiny Committee at a later date.

For further information go to north-herts.gov.uk/hitchintownhallreview.

