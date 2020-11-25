Tributes pour in for Tony Huckle, who left a 70-year mark on North Herts’ community

Tony Huckle passed away aged 87 earlier this month. Picture: Mick Docking Archant

Tributes have been pouring in after a stalwart of the Hitchin community sadly passed away, following a short illness.

Tony Huckle ran Anthony's Hairdresser in the town for 46 years. Picture: Archant Tony Huckle ran Anthony's Hairdresser in the town for 46 years. Picture: Archant

Born in Newnham in August 1933, Tony Huckle’s friends and family describe him as a kind-hearted, family-first and community-oriented man.

A successful businessman, Tony ran corner shops-cum-supermarkets in Bearton Road in the 1950s and later in the Walsworth crossroads, serving the town as a green grocers, butchers, off licence and chemist from the 1960s to 1990.

There was an outpouring of heartwarming tributes on social media following news of his passing, with many people fondly remembering a quick trip to Tony’s shop.

And those who knew Tony especially well would remember his tales of a run-in with the law over sugar in the 1970s, something he would famously joke about.

Tony Huckle was a successful member of Hitchin Nomads in the 1950s and 1960s. Picture: Rebecca Huckle Tony Huckle was a successful member of Hitchin Nomads in the 1950s and 1960s. Picture: Rebecca Huckle

He also ran Anthony’s Hairdressers on Cambridge Road for 46 years, before stepping down in January 2015.

A talented sportsman, Tony had eye-catching successes as a hockey player and cycling with the Hitchin Nomads in the 1950s and 60s.

A written history of the Nomads highlights Tony’s “brilliant” contribution to the team – a club first certificate for the National Best All Rounder competition, winning regional championship races and setting time trial records.

His position in the club’s legacy was cemented when a trophy was named after him, the Tony Huckle Vase.

In later years, Tony served as president for Hitchin Town FC for more than 25 years, with many at the club remembering his energetic fundraising, his generosity and his warm personality.

Speaking about his dear friend, ‘H’, Mick Docking of HTFC said: “Tony was one of those guys that would leave a lasting impression upon everyone that met him. Be that as President of Hitchin Town FC or as an opponent down the pub pegging a game of crib.

“As a club official, he very much believed that the traditional style of offering hospitality to visiting officials was the only way. ‘Right is right’, as he used to say.

“Club jacket and tie was always worn, and warm conversation conducted – washed down inevitably by a glass or three of whatever tipple happened to take his fancy on the day.

“In his pomp, Tony’s unique brand of hospitality was legendary and there were many hangovers that could be traced back to an hour or two in the company of ‘H’, as he loved to be called.

“He was truly a one-off. Many memories will linger on and the Club will remember with affection a loyal servant who has left his indelible mark on so many.”

Tony Huckle passed away aged 87 on Saturday, November 14. He is survived by his partner Pat, five children, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.