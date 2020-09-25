Back of the net! Young Hitchin Town FC fan smashes fundraising goal

Back of the net! Teddy Donnelly is fundraising for Hitchin Town FC's Canary Crisis Fund. Picture: Supplied Archant

A five-year-old from Arlesey will march around his beloved football club’s pitch for a fundraising effort this weekend, and has raised more than £1,600 before he’s even set a foot on the ground.

Teddy, 5, will be walking 25 laps of Top Field this Sunday. Picture: Supplied Teddy, 5, will be walking 25 laps of Top Field this Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Teddy Donnelly will do 25 laps of Top Field on Sunday, as part of a fundraising effort that was inspired by Hitchin Town FC’s Canary Crisis Fund.

Mum Jade and dad Luke are “beyond proud” of their fundraising superstar, and say the idea was all Teddy’s.

“He overhead his dad and me talking about the situation at Hitchin FC, and he just suddenly jumped up and said I can make some money for them mummy!“ Jade, said.

“It was a bit of a light bulb moment for me and Luke really – We saw Captain Tom’s success and it all sort of came together.

“Teddy is so charismatic and loves to be in the spotlight, so we hope Sunday will go really well.”

Initially, Teddy was aiming to raise £500 for his beloved club. Now, he’s already tripled his goal as he nears the £2,000 mark.

There is a deep rooted history for the Donnelly’s at Top Field, as Teddy’s dad, Luke, grandad and all three of his uncles all played for the Canaries.

“There has been a lot of doom and gloom recently, so something like this, that’s so positive, can really help lift people’s spirits.“ Jade added.

To donate to Teddy’s fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teddystopfield25