Man left unconscious and needing hospital treatment after Hitchin assault

PUBLISHED: 17:03 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 27 January 2020

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Hitchin town centre. Picture: Supplied

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Hitchin town centre. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A man was left unconscious after being punched twice in Hitchin town centre yesterday afternoon.

The victim was walking along Churchgate outside the Caribbean King restaurant and takeaway when he was approached by four men just after 2.10pm.

One of the group punched the victim, and he was punched again several moments later as he walked towards Manny's Café, losing consciousness as a result.

Now, Herts police are launching a witness appeal. PC Alex Wheeler said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who helped the victim after the assaults. The victim sustained nasty injuries and needed hospital treatment, including stitches to a significant cut to his eyebrow.

"We would appeal to anyone who saw these serious incidents or who has any information about it at all, including who the offenders might be, to contact us as soon as possible."

You can share information at alex.wheeler@herts.pnn.police.uk, through the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 41/7898/20. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

