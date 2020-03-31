Gallery

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard Alan J Millard 15 SG4 0BS

On a normal Saturday afternoon in Hitchin, the town centre is a bustling hub of trade and civic spirit. Last weekend, with the coronavirus lockdown in full force, it resembled nothing more than a ghost town.

Hitchin Market boarded up and desolate. Picture: Allan J Millard Hitchin Market boarded up and desolate. Picture: Allan J Millard

On Saturday, our photographer Alan Millard beautifully captured some of Hitchin’s most recognisable, near-abandoned streets and sites.

No more than a gaggle of locals congregating in the Market Place. Picture: Allan J Millard No more than a gaggle of locals congregating in the Market Place. Picture: Allan J Millard

Still a few cars parked up on Woodside. Picture: Allan J Millard Still a few cars parked up on Woodside. Picture: Allan J Millard

A man on his mobility scooter takes a shortcut across the swimming pool's empty car park. Picture: Simon Maddison A man on his mobility scooter takes a shortcut across the swimming pool's empty car park. Picture: Simon Maddison

Hitchin pubs and bars are closed until further notice. Picture: Allan J Millard Hitchin pubs and bars are closed until further notice. Picture: Allan J Millard

A very barren Portmill Lane car park. Allan J Millard A very barren Portmill Lane car park. Allan J Millard

The Victoria pub on Ickleford Road, closed for business. Picture: Allan J Millard The Victoria pub on Ickleford Road, closed for business. Picture: Allan J Millard

Sun Street boarded up and empty. Picture: Allan J Millard Sun Street boarded up and empty. Picture: Allan J Millard

Pictures of Hitchin over the weekend in lockdown Picture: Allan J Millard Pictures of Hitchin over the weekend in lockdown Picture: Allan J Millard

