Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted
PUBLISHED: 12:29 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 31 March 2020
On a normal Saturday afternoon in Hitchin, the town centre is a bustling hub of trade and civic spirit. Last weekend, with the coronavirus lockdown in full force, it resembled nothing more than a ghost town.
Hitchin Market boarded up and desolate. Picture: Allan J Millard
On Saturday, our photographer Alan Millard beautifully captured some of Hitchin’s most recognisable, near-abandoned streets and sites.
No more than a gaggle of locals congregating in the Market Place. Picture: Allan J Millard
Still a few cars parked up on Woodside. Picture: Allan J Millard
A man on his mobility scooter takes a shortcut across the swimming pool's empty car park. Picture: Simon Maddison
Hitchin pubs and bars are closed until further notice. Picture: Allan J Millard
A very barren Portmill Lane car park. Allan J Millard
The Victoria pub on Ickleford Road, closed for business. Picture: Allan J Millard
Sun Street boarded up and empty. Picture: Allan J Millard
Pictures of Hitchin over the weekend in lockdown Picture: Allan J Millard