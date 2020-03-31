Advanced search

Gallery

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

PUBLISHED: 12:29 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 31 March 2020

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Alan J Millard 15 SG4 0BS

On a normal Saturday afternoon in Hitchin, the town centre is a bustling hub of trade and civic spirit. Last weekend, with the coronavirus lockdown in full force, it resembled nothing more than a ghost town.

Hitchin Market boarded up and desolate. Picture: Allan J MillardHitchin Market boarded up and desolate. Picture: Allan J Millard

On Saturday, our photographer Alan Millard beautifully captured some of Hitchin’s most recognisable, near-abandoned streets and sites.

Send us your pictures to news@thecomet.net

No more than a gaggle of locals congregating in the Market Place. Picture: Allan J MillardNo more than a gaggle of locals congregating in the Market Place. Picture: Allan J Millard

Still a few cars parked up on Woodside. Picture: Allan J MillardStill a few cars parked up on Woodside. Picture: Allan J Millard

A man on his mobility scooter takes a shortcut across the swimming pool's empty car park. Picture: Simon MaddisonA man on his mobility scooter takes a shortcut across the swimming pool's empty car park. Picture: Simon Maddison

Hitchin pubs and bars are closed until further notice. Picture: Allan J MillardHitchin pubs and bars are closed until further notice. Picture: Allan J Millard

A very barren Portmill Lane car park. Allan J MillardA very barren Portmill Lane car park. Allan J Millard

The Victoria pub on Ickleford Road, closed for business. Picture: Allan J MillardThe Victoria pub on Ickleford Road, closed for business. Picture: Allan J Millard

Sun Street boarded up and empty. Picture: Allan J MillardSun Street boarded up and empty. Picture: Allan J Millard

Pictures of Hitchin over the weekend in lockdown Picture: Allan J MillardPictures of Hitchin over the weekend in lockdown Picture: Allan J Millard

You may also want to watch:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hitchin teenagers face common assault charges after ‘coughing in faces’ of elderly couple

A 19 year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old will face charges in court. Picture: Joe Giddens

Police launch reappeal for Letchworth man missing for nearly a month

42-year-old Luke Hoseason was last seen in Baldock on March 4. Picture: Herts police

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Coronavirus pandemic: Lister Hospital will no longer treat minor illnesses or injuries

Lister Hospital is asking patients with minor injuries and illnesses not to come in. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Hitchin teenagers face common assault charges after ‘coughing in faces’ of elderly couple

A 19 year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old will face charges in court. Picture: Joe Giddens

Police launch reappeal for Letchworth man missing for nearly a month

42-year-old Luke Hoseason was last seen in Baldock on March 4. Picture: Herts police

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Coronavirus pandemic: Lister Hospital will no longer treat minor illnesses or injuries

Lister Hospital is asking patients with minor injuries and illnesses not to come in. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Hitchin group responds to NHDC’s Churchgate regeneration consultation

Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Borough Council providing emergency accommodation to rough sleepers during pandemic

Stevenage Borough Council is helping the homeless self-isolate safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA
Drive 24