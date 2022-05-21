Hitchin to host Platinum Jubilee Carnival to honour Queen

Organisers are asking local clubs, charities and schools to help mark the historic milestone. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hitchin Carnival will have a royal twist on the parade of music, dancers and carnival costumes for the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

The spectacular event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse and Hitchin BID, will see the town full of entertainment, craft stalls and family activities on Friday June 3 between 12pm and 2pm.

Samba Band will lead the carnival from Hitchin Town Football Club, through Fishponds Road, along Bancroft and High Street, then finishing in Market Place.

Visitors are encouraged to celebrate the eight decades of the Queen's reign through cosplay or highlighting the inventions and discoveries such as pop music, street art or environment issues.

All volunteers, including dancers and performers, will be on foot or mobility scooters or electric wheelchairs.

For further information on how to get involved, contact Alan Doggett at secretary@tilehouserotary.org.