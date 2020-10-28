Hitchin teen sentenced to four years in prison for string of offences

Omar Joof from Hitchin has been sentenced to four years in prison for a number of offences, including possession of drugs and bladed articles. Picture: Herts police Archant

A 19-year-old man from Hitchin has been sentenced to four years in prison for a number of offences, including possession of drugs and bladed articles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Omar Joof, of Milestone Road, was charged with 15 offences, all committed between March 2019 and July 2020.

His crimes included possession with intent to supply class A drugs, such as crack, cocaine and heroin.

He was also found in possession of a bladed article and charged with offering to supply and being in possession of class B drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Joof was guilty of a public order offence where he spat at a PCSO, and being in breach of a Community Protection Notice.

Commenting on the sentencing Detective Inspector Angela Griffiths said: “This is an excellent result.

“Omar Joof is a prolific offender, who has blighted the community in which he lives.

“My officers have been determined to bring him to justice and I commend their hard work, which has finally resulted in a prison sentence.

“I also hope this sends out a clear message to those who associate with Joof and to the local community, that if you continually break the law we will pursue you until justice is served.”