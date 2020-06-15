15-year-old Hitchin musician releases debut album

15-year-old Rowan Scourfield released his debut album 'The Beginning of the End' last week. Picture: Rowan Scourfield Archant

A 15-year-old musician from Hichin has released his debut album that focuses on everything from the challenges teenagers face today, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and addressing religious beliefs.

The artwork for 'The Beginning of the End' was created by Charlie Sanders. Picture: Charlie Sanders The artwork for 'The Beginning of the End' was created by Charlie Sanders. Picture: Charlie Sanders

Rowan Scourfield has had a lockdown to remember, as the 15-year-old added the finishing touches to his debut album, ‘The Beginning of the End’, that was released on Friday.

The album contains 10 original songs and features Rowan on guitars, bass and drum kit as well as showing off his vocals.

He addresses challenges faced by teenagers on his songs on ‘Not Going Back’ and ‘Growing Up’, the Grenfell tower block fire on ‘Grenfell’ and religious beliefs on ‘Other Side’.

Rowan has been writing songs for the last six years, and began playing guitar and drums around the same time.

‘The Beginning of the End’ is self–released on Loftroom Records and is available as a CD or digital download on rowanscourfield.bandcamp.com. You can also find the album on Spotify, Amazon Music and iTunes.