Advanced search

Latest The New European

Hitchin teen to tell tale of volunteering after earthquake in Nepal

PUBLISHED: 17:02 26 October 2019

Hector Duncan visited Nepal to volunteer after the earthquake. Picture: Raleigh International/ICS

Hector Duncan visited Nepal to volunteer after the earthquake. Picture: Raleigh International/ICS

Archant

A Hitchin teenager is set to talk about his summer in Nepal, where he worked to bring water to earthquake victims.

Hector Duncan visited Nepal to volunteer after the earthquake. Picture: Raleigh International/ICS Hector Duncan visited Nepal to volunteer after the earthquake. Picture: Raleigh International/ICS

Hector Duncan will appear as a guest speaker at a free event at the town's British Schools Museum on Wednesday, November 6.

The 19-year-old started his journey volunteering for Hitchin-based international charity, Humanitas.

From there, he applied for the government-funded International Citizen Service project and travelled with Raleigh International to Nepal and Costa Rica.

In Ratodada, Nepal, a reservoir tank had been damaged by the earthquake in 2015 which had left villagers struggling to meet their water needs.

The Raleigh team - including Hector - built two reservoir tanks, six tap stands and nine handwashing stations.

Hector said: "Volunteering overseas was not what I expected at all!

"Working in partnership with local rural communities was particularly a really rewarding experience.

You may also want to watch:

"It's left me appreciating what we have here in the UK. We are a rich country compared to most and I'm proud that we do our bit to help out around the world."

Now Hector will share his experiences at the upcoming event, "Why should we help people overseas?", hosted by Aid Matters in Hitchin.

Aid Matters is a local group raising awareness of the support taxpayers in Hitchin and beyond give to communities most in need around the world, via UK Aid.

Nick Spiro, of Aid Matters in Hitchin, said: "We're proud that the UK is leading the way in ending extreme poverty.

"UK aid is best for British taxpayers when it is showcases British values at their best, helping countries to become a safer and happier place for future generations.

"We hope that this event will raise awareness of the great work the UK is doing around the world to help people stand on their own two feet."

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 7pm to 9pm, at the British Schools Museum in Queen Street.

This is a free event open to the public - to register to attend, go to http://bit.ly/AidMattersInHitchin.

For more on the British Schools Museum, go to britishschoolsmuseum.org.uk.

Most Read

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Call to scrap plans for A1(M) smart motorway between Stevenage and Welwyn

Councillor Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, is calling for plans for the A1(M) to be turned into a smart motorway to be scrapped. Picture: Archant

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.

Most Read

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Call to scrap plans for A1(M) smart motorway between Stevenage and Welwyn

Councillor Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, is calling for plans for the A1(M) to be turned into a smart motorway to be scrapped. Picture: Archant

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage 1-0 Morecambe player ratings: Parrett performs on return but Guthrie struggles

dean parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

Hitchin teen to tell tale of volunteering after earthquake in Nepal

Hector Duncan visited Nepal to volunteer after the earthquake. Picture: Raleigh International/ICS

Stevenage 1-0 Morecambe: Captain Cuthbert secures vital win as Boro climb off the bottom of League Two

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Less funds for Hertfordshire’s NHS services if £5 million bailout is not repaid

The East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group may have to share the £5million bailout cost. Picture: Pixabay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists