Hitchin teen to tell tale of volunteering after earthquake in Nepal

Hector Duncan visited Nepal to volunteer after the earthquake. Picture: Raleigh International/ICS Archant

A Hitchin teenager is set to talk about his summer in Nepal, where he worked to bring water to earthquake victims.

Hector Duncan will appear as a guest speaker at a free event at the town's British Schools Museum on Wednesday, November 6.

The 19-year-old started his journey volunteering for Hitchin-based international charity, Humanitas.

From there, he applied for the government-funded International Citizen Service project and travelled with Raleigh International to Nepal and Costa Rica.

In Ratodada, Nepal, a reservoir tank had been damaged by the earthquake in 2015 which had left villagers struggling to meet their water needs.

The Raleigh team - including Hector - built two reservoir tanks, six tap stands and nine handwashing stations.

Hector said: "Volunteering overseas was not what I expected at all!

"Working in partnership with local rural communities was particularly a really rewarding experience.

"It's left me appreciating what we have here in the UK. We are a rich country compared to most and I'm proud that we do our bit to help out around the world."

Now Hector will share his experiences at the upcoming event, "Why should we help people overseas?", hosted by Aid Matters in Hitchin.

Aid Matters is a local group raising awareness of the support taxpayers in Hitchin and beyond give to communities most in need around the world, via UK Aid.

Nick Spiro, of Aid Matters in Hitchin, said: "We're proud that the UK is leading the way in ending extreme poverty.

"UK aid is best for British taxpayers when it is showcases British values at their best, helping countries to become a safer and happier place for future generations.

"We hope that this event will raise awareness of the great work the UK is doing around the world to help people stand on their own two feet."

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 7pm to 9pm, at the British Schools Museum in Queen Street.

This is a free event open to the public - to register to attend, go to http://bit.ly/AidMattersInHitchin.

For more on the British Schools Museum, go to britishschoolsmuseum.org.uk.