Appeal after teen stabbed and others robbed in Hitchin

Police are appealing for information following two knife-related incidents in Hitchin over the weekend. Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the side of the chest in a Hitchin alleyway on Friday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the incident, as well as for a separate robbery in the town the following day.

At around 9.45pm on Friday, the victim was walking in the alleyway that runs between Chaucer Way, near to the Red Park play area, and St Michaels Road at the college.

He heard shouting behind him and as he turned to look, someone wearing a balaclava approached him and stabbed him in the side of his chest.

The boy was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Then on Saturday at around 3pm, three teenage boys were in Purwell Meadows when they were approached by four teenagers wearing masks.

One showed them a knife and demanded that two of the boys hand over their coats, which they did. The group then left with the coats.

One was a Canada Goose jacket and the second was a black Trapstar jacket.

The Canada Goose jacket has been recovered, however the second jacket has not yet been located. Neither victim was hurt.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to the second incident and is currently in police custody while investigations continue.

Detective Constable Paul Fletcher, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “While we understand that two knife-related incidents in two days will be concerning to local residents, we do not currently believe they were linked.

“We are continuing to investigate both incidents and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us.

“In particular if you have any information about the identities of the offenders or where the missing black Trapstar jacket is, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Fletcher via email to Paul.fletcher2@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Please quote crime reference 41/91762/20 in relation to the assault and 41/92032/20 for the robbery.