Hitchin teenager completes skydive in memory of mum

PUBLISHED: 15:47 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 03 September 2019

Alicia Maxwell completed a skydive in memory of her mum Emma, who would have been 40 on Saturday. Picture: Courtesy of Alicia Maxwell

Alicia Maxwell completed a skydive in memory of her mum Emma, who would have been 40 on Saturday. Picture: Courtesy of Alicia Maxwell

A Hitchin teenager who completed a skydive in memory of her mum said it was an "amazing experience."

Alicia's mother Emma died when she was 5 years old. Picture: Courtesy of Alicia Maxwell

Alicia Maxwell was five years old when her mum Emma sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2007.

The now 18-year-old took on the challenge to raise awareness of the disease and money for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

Alicia's skydive, at Sibson airfield in Peterborough, happened on Saturday, which would have been her mum's 40th birthday.

18-year-old Alicia Maxwell is set to complete a charity skydive in memory of her mum who died of cervical cancer 13 years ago. Picture: Courtesy of Alicia Maxwell

She said: "It was an amazing experience and I'm so happy to have done it for such a lovely charity.

"I had lots of support which I'm so grateful for. I will continue to work to help raise money for charity.

"It was definitely an emotional day as well, but I know my mum was looking down on me the whole day which made it that extra bit better."

Alicia has already exceeded her £400 target. To support her further, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Alicia-Maxwell.

