Hitchin teenager completes skydive in memory of mum
PUBLISHED: 15:47 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 03 September 2019
A Hitchin teenager who completed a skydive in memory of her mum said it was an "amazing experience."
Alicia Maxwell was five years old when her mum Emma sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2007.
The now 18-year-old took on the challenge to raise awareness of the disease and money for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.
Alicia's skydive, at Sibson airfield in Peterborough, happened on Saturday, which would have been her mum's 40th birthday.
She said: "It was an amazing experience and I'm so happy to have done it for such a lovely charity.
"I had lots of support which I'm so grateful for. I will continue to work to help raise money for charity.
"It was definitely an emotional day as well, but I know my mum was looking down on me the whole day which made it that extra bit better."
Alicia has already exceeded her £400 target. To support her further, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Alicia-Maxwell.