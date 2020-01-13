Advanced search

Hitchin Swimming Club makes a splash with £1,400 hospice fundraising

PUBLISHED: 16:53 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 13 January 2020

Hitchin Swimming Club captains Zoe MacDonald, Daniel English, and Alex Cairncross award Garden House Hospice Care's Richard Harbon with the cheque. Picture: Sarah Larkham

Archant

Members, families and friends of Hitchin Swimming Club have collectively raised more than £1,000 for a Letchworth-based hospice over the last year.

Through raffles, galas, cake sales and sponsored swims, fundraisers from Hitchin Swimming Club have managed to gather £1,400 in sponsorships and donations for Garden House Hospice Care in Letchworth.

Club captains Alex Cairncross, Zoe MacDonald and Daniel English presented the final cheque of £1403.26 to Richard Harbon - the hospice's challenge and events manager.

Alongside teaching the importance of safe and enjoyable swimming, Hitchin Swimming Club also believe in showing their swimmers the importance of working with the wider community.

Sarah Larkham, outreach co-ordinator at the club, said: "We absolutely see the enrichment opportunity in our swimmers that being part of a local community and supporting local causes offers.

"Garden House Hospice Care was particularly close to many of our members' hearts, and we are so pleased that we could offer this money to them."

This year, members of Hitchin Swimming Club voted for another Herts-based organisation to be their charity of the year, Hector's House.

