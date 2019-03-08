Advanced search

Hitchin swimmer sets world alight at Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

PUBLISHED: 17:41 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 16 October 2019

Mark Evens, 22, won gold and set new world records at the 5th European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships. Picture: Julie Evens

Mark Evens, 22, won gold and set new world records at the 5th European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships. Picture: Julie Evens

Archant

A Hitchin swimmer set a new world record at the European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships.

Mark Evens, from Hitchin Swimming Club, represented Great Britain at the 5th European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Sardinia.

The 22-year-old, who specialises in freestyle and butterfly strokes, achieved four individual gold medals and set a new Open World Record in the 1500m freestyle, and a new Open European Record in the 800m freestyle.

You may also want to watch:

Mark also led his team mates to six relay medals and helped Team GB retain the title of Best European Team.

Over the whole championship, Mark was awarded the prestigious trophy of Best Individual Male Performance.

Mark said: "I was thrilled to set a new world record in the 1500m freestyle, despite the strong wind and rough water."

In total, 31 British athletes were represented at the championships, with 130 swimmers competing across 19 nations.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Dashcam footage shows police chase end with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

Dashcam footage shows a Vauxhall Corsa smash into the back of a stationary car at at A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Man who didn’t give teen group cigarette assaulted in Letchworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Rushby Walk on Wednesday, October 9. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage family thank public for ‘incredible support’ as mum’s body to be flown home today

The body of Stevenage mum Angie Dowsett, who died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in France, will be repatriated to the UK after a GoFundMe page raised the money needed to cover the cost. Picture: Dowsett family

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Dashcam footage shows police chase end with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

Dashcam footage shows a Vauxhall Corsa smash into the back of a stationary car at at A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Man who didn’t give teen group cigarette assaulted in Letchworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Rushby Walk on Wednesday, October 9. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage family thank public for ‘incredible support’ as mum’s body to be flown home today

The body of Stevenage mum Angie Dowsett, who died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in France, will be repatriated to the UK after a GoFundMe page raised the money needed to cover the cost. Picture: Dowsett family

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin swimmer sets world alight at Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

Mark Evens, 22, won gold and set new world records at the 5th European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships. Picture: Julie Evens

Burke deflated but proud as Hitchin concede late leveller against rivals Royston

Hitchin Town celebrate scoring against Royston. Picture: Peter Else

Joel Byrom column: ‘Saturday’s win was massive for so many reasons’

Joel Byrom of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Future of Ickleford Pre-School depends on vote

The meeting will take place a Ickleford village hall this evening.

Dashcam footage shows police chase end with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

Dashcam footage shows a Vauxhall Corsa smash into the back of a stationary car at at A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists