Hitchin swimmer sets world alight at Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

Mark Evens, 22, won gold and set new world records at the 5th European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships. Picture: Julie Evens Archant

A Hitchin swimmer set a new world record at the European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships.

Mark Evens, from Hitchin Swimming Club, represented Great Britain at the 5th European Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Sardinia.

The 22-year-old, who specialises in freestyle and butterfly strokes, achieved four individual gold medals and set a new Open World Record in the 1500m freestyle, and a new Open European Record in the 800m freestyle.

Mark also led his team mates to six relay medals and helped Team GB retain the title of Best European Team.

Over the whole championship, Mark was awarded the prestigious trophy of Best Individual Male Performance.

Mark said: "I was thrilled to set a new world record in the 1500m freestyle, despite the strong wind and rough water."

In total, 31 British athletes were represented at the championships, with 130 swimmers competing across 19 nations.