Air ambulance and police attend incident in Hitchin
Published: 12:47 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 12:51 PM October 5, 2021
Reports have come in of an incident which is being attended by emergency services in southern Hitchin.
Police were called at 11.56am today (October 5) to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident in Sunnyside Road, Hitchin.
Eyewitnesses in the area have confirmed the presence of the air ambulance and police, saying the occurrence "looks very serious".
The ambulance has landed on Sunnyside Road, near Whitehill Junior School, with access to the immediate area restricted from all directions.
Herts police have confirmed that the patient is a man in his eighties.
Officers from Herts police remain in attendance.
More information as we get it.
