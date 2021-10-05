Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Updated

Air ambulance and police attend incident in Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:47 PM October 5, 2021    Updated: 12:51 PM October 5, 2021
The coronavirus lockdown will give you plenty of time to come up with a fundraising idea to support

East Anglian Air Ambulance and Herts police are currently on scene - Credit: Archant

Reports have come in of an incident which is being attended by emergency services in southern Hitchin.

Police were called at 11.56am today (October 5) to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident in Sunnyside Road, Hitchin.

Eyewitnesses in the area have confirmed the presence of the air ambulance and police, saying the occurrence "looks very serious".

The ambulance has landed on Sunnyside Road, near Whitehill Junior School, with access to the immediate area restricted from all directions.

Herts police have confirmed that the patient is a man in his eighties.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Herts police remain in attendance.

More information as we get it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Survey results in for High Street parking debate
  2. 2 Air ambulance and police attend incident in Hitchin
  3. 3 David Carrick in court: Met Police officer accused of hotel date rape
  1. 4 David Carrick: Serving police officer charged with rape
  2. 5 Urgent enquiry into special needs funding after allocation runs out in Stevenage
  3. 6 Letchworth law firm rebrands as it expands to support more businesses
  4. 7 'This is history - Part Two!' Liam Gallagher talks about his Knebworth Park June 2022 gig
  5. 8 Remains found on building site identified as missing veteran
  6. 9 How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show
  7. 10 The lost history of Hitchin's pillboxes
Herts Live
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing Royal Marine veteran John Dick from Letchworth found dead

Herts Live

Missing veteran John Dick found dead after 10-month disappearance

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Letchworth marine veteran John Dick who was found dead after disappearing 10 months ago

Herts Live

£10,000 raised in 24 hours for funeral of marine veteran John Dick

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The plans for a new development off Turnpike Lane, Ickleford Credit

Planning

Homes to be built on Green Belt land after inspector overrules council

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
An arrest has been made following reports of harassment in Stevenage and Preston

Herts Live

Offensive weapon arrest after altercation in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon