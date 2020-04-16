Hitchin streets come alive with sound of music in tribute to key workers

Andrew Weymouth, of St Elmo Court, prepares to play the pipes in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied Archant

Impromptu street bands are popping up all over Hitchin to serenade our key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The skirl of bagpipes was heard in London Road, Hitchin, last week when piper Andrew Weymouth of St Elmo Court was joined by opera singer neighbour Christine Bunning on the flute and her husband Paul Rose on saxophone.

Retired civil engineer Andrew also treated residents to a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace on Easter Sunday, after a worldwide call for pipers to play the moving anthem for those with the virus.

Australian Scott Fleuren and his wife Gemma – who recently moved into London Road with their three children Matilda, Otis and Monty – were unpacking when they heard the unmistakable sound through their window.

Gemma said: “The kids absolutely loved it. They thought it was pretty cool – and what happened in Hitchin every day.”

Over in Strathmore Avenue, saxophonist Paul Arnold and his 16-year-old guitarist daughter Briony joined musicians across the country by playing Somewhere Over the Rainbow as a tribute to the NHS.

Father and daughter also delighted neighbours by putting on a Saturday night concert on their drive, this time accompanied by Briony’s sister Natalie, 28.

Mum-of-three Wendy Addison, who lives opposite, said: “I was at the bottom of the garden when I heard this beautiful sound. Paul’s neighbours’ children were having a wonderful time dancing around in time to the music.

“It was such a positive atmosphere and went on for almost an hour.”

Independent radio producer Paul said: “We thought people needed cheering up and we got an incredibly good reception. There was lots of warm applause and it was nice that neighbours could come out and see each other.”