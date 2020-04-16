Advanced search

Hitchin streets come alive with sound of music in tribute to key workers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 16 April 2020

Andrew Weymouth, of St Elmo Court, prepares to play the pipes in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Andrew Weymouth, of St Elmo Court, prepares to play the pipes in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Impromptu street bands are popping up all over Hitchin to serenade our key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The skirl of bagpipes was heard in London Road, Hitchin, last week when piper Andrew Weymouth of St Elmo Court was joined by opera singer neighbour Christine Bunning on the flute and her husband Paul Rose on saxophone.

Retired civil engineer Andrew also treated residents to a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace on Easter Sunday, after a worldwide call for pipers to play the moving anthem for those with the virus.

Australian Scott Fleuren and his wife Gemma – who recently moved into London Road with their three children Matilda, Otis and Monty – were unpacking when they heard the unmistakable sound through their window.

You may also want to watch:

Gemma said: “The kids absolutely loved it. They thought it was pretty cool – and what happened in Hitchin every day.”

Over in Strathmore Avenue, saxophonist Paul Arnold and his 16-year-old guitarist daughter Briony joined musicians across the country by playing Somewhere Over the Rainbow as a tribute to the NHS.

Father and daughter also delighted neighbours by putting on a Saturday night concert on their drive, this time accompanied by Briony’s sister Natalie, 28.

Mum-of-three Wendy Addison, who lives opposite, said: “I was at the bottom of the garden when I heard this beautiful sound. Paul’s neighbours’ children were having a wonderful time dancing around in time to the music.

“It was such a positive atmosphere and went on for almost an hour.”

Independent radio producer Paul said: “We thought people needed cheering up and we got an incredibly good reception. There was lots of warm applause and it was nice that neighbours could come out and see each other.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Comet

The Comet is appealing for support to help us continue our work.

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Comet

The Comet is appealing for support to help us continue our work.

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hitchin streets come alive with sound of music in tribute to key workers

Andrew Weymouth, of St Elmo Court, prepares to play the pipes in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Police issue crime prevention advice to closed businesses

How to protect your business premises under coronavirus lockdown.

Help NHS Heroes set for national success after kickstarting in Stevenage

Help NHS Heroes first launched at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Epidemic adds to ‘existing’ care staff shortages in North Herts and Welwyn Hatfield

Caremark, based in Hatfield and Letchworth, needs care staff. Picture: Caremark.
Drive 24