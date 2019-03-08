Hitchin feeling the heat and mariachi beat with Taco Wars 2019

Matt Bean from Cantinas Carnitas (right) alongside Chris from Chicken George. Picture: Matt Bean Archant

Calling all Hitchin taco lovers and feasters of Mexican street food!

Taco Wars 2019 is Hertfordshire's first ever street Taco Championship. Picture: Matt Bean Taco Wars 2019 is Hertfordshire's first ever street Taco Championship. Picture: Matt Bean

Eight of the town's finest Mexican food traders will descend on Market Place on Saturday, October 5, for the county's first street taco championship.

Competitors have each been asked to devise a delicious taco worthy of the Taco Cup 2019 - and it will then be up to the taco-adoring public to crown a winner.

The eight local traders vying for your vote will be Cantina Carnitas, Los Reyes, The Groundworks, Chicken George, Bar Amigo, The Pink Pinata, The Victoria and The Highlander - all based in an around Hitchin.

The competition taco must be 12cm long, and can be any type.

Cantina Carnitas are one of the traders competing to be crowned Taco Champion. Picture: Cantina Cartinas Cantina Carnitas are one of the traders competing to be crowned Taco Champion. Picture: Cantina Cartinas

Traders can only contribute one unique taco on the day, which will be their official entry.

Matt Bean - who runs Cantina Carnitas, and is heavily involved in Hitchin's Street Food Monthly - said: "I'm absolutely hyped to be part of the first Hitchin Taco Wars, and to be able to bring this event into The Market square to feed taco-loving Hitchin Street Food lovers.

"This is something we've dreamed of for years!"

Tickets cost £23 and can be purchased from any of the confirmed traders, or will be available to buy on the day.

Lucky ticket-holders will work their around each stall to collect and eat a competition taco and will then vote for their favourite taco by posting their vote into a postbox shaped like a burrito.

Members of the public without tickets can also get involved in the tortilla-shaped fun, with individual tacos available for £5.

The competition will run from 12pm to 4pm, and the whole afternoon will have a Mexican flavour, including live DJs, a mariachi band called BEAT BURRITO, and pinata-bashing for youngsters.

The Hitchin Taco Wars project has been organised in partnership with Food Locker - a Hertfordshire Instagram food blogger - and Hitchin Street Food Monthly.

Taco Wars aims to highlight local independent food businesses and provides an opportunity for traders to showcase new menu items.