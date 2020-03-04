Advanced search

New sports court opens in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 17:41 04 March 2020

The new multi-use sports area opened in Bancroft Gardens on March, 3. Picture: NHDC

The new multi-use sports area opened in Bancroft Gardens on March, 3. Picture: NHDC

A new sports area with facilities for basketball, football, netball and tennis has officially opened in Hitchin this week.

North Herts District Council, working with Groundwork Hertfordshire, installed the new £180,000 outdoor sports court in Bancroft Gardens, Hitchin yesterday.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for environment and leisure said: "This offers a great space to play a variety of different sports with friends and family in the centre of Hitchin. We are really pleased to officially open this facility and we encourage residents to make a booking and try it out for themselves."

The new court was financed from NHDC's capital funding and Sports England - who help local authorities fund community projects.

Members of the public can check availability of the court or book it by calling 01462 474273. Eequipment such as basketball nets, goals, rackets, balls must be provided by the hirer.

