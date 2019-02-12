Hitchin sports clubs celebrate new home with official opening

The opening of the new Blueharts Clubhouse. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Two Hitchin sports clubs have moved into their new state-of-the-art home after its official opening.

Lucas Lane Sports Club hosted an offical opening on Saturday, with residence Hitchin Cricket Club and Blueharts Hockey Club both in attendance.

The new facilities include a two-storey clubhouse, an all-weather pitch and improvements to the cricket ground, with the build taking just 12 months.

Hitchin Town Cricket Ground Limited funded the development after selling off land adjacent to Lucas Lane.

HTGC Ltd chairman Geoff Edwards said: “We have achieved an incredible milestone in the history of both clubs, as we finally bring to life our long-held aspiration of providing first-class sporting facilities at Lucas Lane.”

The new pitch sees hockey return to Lucas Lane, with Blueharts previously having to play home games at Hitchin Boys’ School – as competitive hockey must be played on artificial pitches.

“It has been a dream many years in the making to bring hockey back to Lucas Lane, and we are hugely grateful for the efforts of those who have worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality,” said Geoff.

“Without this project we faced the very real possibility of having to leave our home.

“We have now secured the future of the Lucas Lane sports ground and our members and the local community will be able to enjoy the new facilities for many years to come.

“We would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work, dedication and understanding throughout this journey as we have worked to deliver this truly exceptional facility.”

To celebrate Saturday’s opening, both the men’s and ladies’ first teams were in action.

That was followed on Sunday by a showcase of the Blueharts hockey family, with the youngters getting to try out the new pitch, before returning players – including members of the club’s first ladies team – playing walking hockey.

Established in 1946, Blueharts currently have seven mens teams and five ladies sides as well as a number of youth teams.

Hitchin Cricket Club have been around for more than 150 years and have been playing at Lucas Lane since 1946.

