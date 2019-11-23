Advanced search

Firefighters called to blaze in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 09:29 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 23 November 2019

Firefighters from Hitchin, Baldock and Stevenage put out a domestic fire in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Firefighters from Hitchin, Baldock and Stevenage put out a domestic fire in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Archant

A fire broke out at a domestic property in Hitchin in the early hours of this morning.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters from Hitchin, Baldock and Stevenage were called to a fire in Silver Court at 1.44am today.

Crews extinguished the fire using four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet.

They were also joined by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service station commander James Rossano Bull.

Most Read

Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning. Picture: Archant

High-rise flats planned for former BHS building in Stevenage

An 11-storey residential block has been earmarked for the site of the former BHS store in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Urbana Town Planning

Arrest made after elderly woman’s bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage

Man arrested after A505 road rage incident near Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses following road rade incident on the A505 near Hitchin. Picture: Debbie White

Most Read

Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning. Picture: Archant

High-rise flats planned for former BHS building in Stevenage

An 11-storey residential block has been earmarked for the site of the former BHS store in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Urbana Town Planning

Arrest made after elderly woman’s bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage

Man arrested after A505 road rage incident near Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses following road rade incident on the A505 near Hitchin. Picture: Debbie White

Latest from the The Comet

Firefighters called to blaze in Hitchin

Firefighters from Hitchin, Baldock and Stevenage put out a domestic fire in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Family of dying Stevenage man launch desperate appeal to fund wetroom to help retain his dignity

Stevenage's Peter Angel is battling motor neurone disease and needs a downstairs wetroom to help retain his dignity. Picture: Peter Angel

Are you ready for the Letchworth Christmas lights switch on tomorrow?

Letchworth's Christmas Lights will be switched on tomorrow. Picture Gary Walker

Marsh at the double to keep the Canaries moving on up

Alex Marsh celebrates his goal for Hitchin Town against Redditch United. Picture: Peter Else

‘We have to start turning performances into wins,’ says Boro boss Sampson

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists