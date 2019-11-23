Firefighters called to blaze in Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 09:29 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 23 November 2019
A fire broke out at a domestic property in Hitchin in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters from Hitchin, Baldock and Stevenage were called to a fire in Silver Court at 1.44am today.
Crews extinguished the fire using four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet.
They were also joined by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service station commander James Rossano Bull.