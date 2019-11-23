Firefighters called to blaze in Hitchin

Firefighters from Hitchin, Baldock and Stevenage put out a domestic fire in Hitchin. Picture: Archant Archant

A fire broke out at a domestic property in Hitchin in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Hitchin, Baldock and Stevenage were called to a fire in Silver Court at 1.44am today.

Crews extinguished the fire using four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet.

They were also joined by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service station commander James Rossano Bull.