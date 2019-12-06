Advanced search

Festive season safety advice offered to Hitchin shoppers

PUBLISHED: 14:01 07 December 2019

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC

Archant

Festive season safety advice was on offer for Hitchin shoppers in Market Place on Tuesday.

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDCNHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC

The event saw North Herts Community Safety Partnership representatives give practical advice, information and support to help keep the public safe from crime over the Christmas period.

The day was organised by the Herts police, housing association Settle and North Herts District Council.

You may also want to watch:

Anthony Roche, NHDC's deputy chief executive, said: "We were really pleased at the turnout at this partnership event.

"By working with our partners to provide support and advice, we wanted to ensure that all of our residents can enjoy the festive season, while being aware of their own safety. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all."

Officers gave out crime prevention advice and NHDC's housing options team and Settle were on hand to give out housing advice.

NHDC's community safety officers provided a wide range of advice including how to dispose of waste legally to prevent fly tipping and its Licensing Officers reminded people to keep safe during the festive period by ensuring that they always use licensed taxis.

Helping Herts Homeless and The Haven were also on hand to give advice on what to do if you see someone sleeping rough.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man after Hitchin assault?

Herts police launch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man after Hitchin assault?

Herts police launch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Festive season safety advice offered to Hitchin shoppers

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC

Letchworth community allotment planned to help families go green

A vacant space at Woolgrove Allotments has been converted into a free community allotment for families. Picture: monkeybusinessimages

Excessive winter deaths rising in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire

Many elderly people are anxious about how they will afford their heating bills each month. Picture: Shutterstock.

Fake charity collectors steal cash from Stevenage victim

The two women targeted a victim in The Forum in Stevenage last month. Picture: Herts police

Are you ready for the 5k Santa Canta in Letchworth this weekend?

The 5k Santa Canta is set to return this weekend in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: James Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists