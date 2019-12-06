Festive season safety advice offered to Hitchin shoppers

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC Archant

Festive season safety advice was on offer for Hitchin shoppers in Market Place on Tuesday.

The event saw North Herts Community Safety Partnership representatives give practical advice, information and support to help keep the public safe from crime over the Christmas period.

The day was organised by the Herts police, housing association Settle and North Herts District Council.

Anthony Roche, NHDC's deputy chief executive, said: "We were really pleased at the turnout at this partnership event.

"By working with our partners to provide support and advice, we wanted to ensure that all of our residents can enjoy the festive season, while being aware of their own safety. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all."

Officers gave out crime prevention advice and NHDC's housing options team and Settle were on hand to give out housing advice.

NHDC's community safety officers provided a wide range of advice including how to dispose of waste legally to prevent fly tipping and its Licensing Officers reminded people to keep safe during the festive period by ensuring that they always use licensed taxis.

Helping Herts Homeless and The Haven were also on hand to give advice on what to do if you see someone sleeping rough.