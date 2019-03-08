Gallery

Hundreds of Scouts and Guides march through Hitchin for St George's Day parade

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin Archant

Hundreds of Scouts and Guides marched through Hitchin on Sunday for the annual St George’s Day parade.

The parade made its way through the town centre, before congregating in Market Place where they were joined by Letchworth-based drama group SPADS, who performed hits from The Greatest Showman.

This year's census found that more people were involved in scouting in Hitchin than ever before, with 1,200 members.

District commissioner Tony Hankin said: “The St George's Day parade is always a proud moment for Scouting and Guiding in Hitchin, particularly so this year with more members than ever joining us.

“It allows all our members to renew their promises and commit to doing their best, help others and remember the wider world.

“If you are not already involved in helping scouting or guiding and want to know what you can do to help, please do contact us via hitchinscouts.org.”

