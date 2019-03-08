Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Hundreds of Scouts and Guides march through Hitchin for St George's Day parade

PUBLISHED: 11:45 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 30 April 2019

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Archant

Hundreds of Scouts and Guides marched through Hitchin on Sunday for the annual St George’s Day parade.

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

The parade made its way through the town centre, before congregating in Market Place where they were joined by Letchworth-based drama group SPADS, who performed hits from The Greatest Showman.

This year's census found that more people were involved in scouting in Hitchin than ever before, with 1,200 members.

District commissioner Tony Hankin said: “The St George's Day parade is always a proud moment for Scouting and Guiding in Hitchin, particularly so this year with more members than ever joining us.

“It allows all our members to renew their promises and commit to doing their best, help others and remember the wider world.

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

“If you are not already involved in helping scouting or guiding and want to know what you can do to help, please do contact us via hitchinscouts.org.”

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom HankinHitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Severe delays on A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage

There are delays on the A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage after a sports car left the road and collided with a fence.

Murder accused Hitchin man remanded in custody for second time

Eswaran Sinnathurai has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder. Picture: Archant

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Magical’ police dog Finn impresses Britain’s Got Talent judges

PC Dave Wardell and 'magical' Finn took impressed Britain's Got Talent judges on Saturday's programme. Picture: ITV Britain's Got Talent.

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Severe delays on A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage

There are delays on the A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage after a sports car left the road and collided with a fence.

Murder accused Hitchin man remanded in custody for second time

Eswaran Sinnathurai has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder. Picture: Archant

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Magical’ police dog Finn impresses Britain’s Got Talent judges

PC Dave Wardell and 'magical' Finn took impressed Britain's Got Talent judges on Saturday's programme. Picture: ITV Britain's Got Talent.

Latest from the The Comet

Hundreds of Scouts and Guides march through Hitchin for St George’s Day parade

Hitchin Scouts St George's Day Parade 2019. Picture: Tom Hankin

Train disruption through Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City after two morning incidents

A Great Northern service at Moorgate station. Picture: Great Northern.

Volunteer-led housing plan seeks to influence changing nature of Baldock

The Baldock neighbourhood plan looks to work alongside any proposed development in the area. Picture: NHDC

Severe delays on A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage

There are delays on the A602 between Hitchin and Stevenage after a sports car left the road and collided with a fence.

Stevenage panto Snow White named best pantomime at national awards

Stevenage panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast members. Picture: Gordon Craig Theatre.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists