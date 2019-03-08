More than 600 young people test wilderness skills with big camp out

The weekend gave young people the opportunity to try out activities and test their skills in the great outdoors. Picture: Tom Hankin Archant

Hitchin Scouting's biggest ever District Activity Weekend saw 640 young people and more than 200 adults spend the weekend camping at Bromham Scout site in Bedford last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scouts aged between five and 18 enjoyed the various activities on offer. Picture: Tom Hankin Scouts aged between five and 18 enjoyed the various activities on offer. Picture: Tom Hankin

The event opened with a campfire, fireworks and entertainment from a stilt walker, and gave the young scouts the opportunity to try a number of activities to test their outdoor skills.

They got to grips with activities including fire lighting, climbing, sailing, zorbing, caving and shelter building as well as having fun on inflatables such as aeroball.

Hitchin Scouting'’s biggest ever District Activity Weekend saw 640 young people camp for the weekend. Picture: Tom Hankin Hitchin Scouting'’s biggest ever District Activity Weekend saw 640 young people camp for the weekend. Picture: Tom Hankin

Tony Hankin, district commissioner, said: "DAW is a fantastic way for our beavers, cubs, scouts and explorers to try out new challenges and build their confidence. It's fantastic to see them achieving new things."

Anyone interested in getting involved with scouts should go to hitchinscouts.org or follow @hitchinscouts on Twitter.

Scouts aged between five and 18 enjoyed the various activities on offer. Picture: Tom Hankin Scouts aged between five and 18 enjoyed the various activities on offer. Picture: Tom Hankin

You may also want to watch: