Pop-up shop offering pre-loved school uniforms from as low as 50p

Anni Sander of Plastic Free Hitchin, Cllr Val Bryant and Karen Grant from Friends of Whitehill and Highbury Schools - Credit: Courtesy of Plastic Free Hitchin

Plastic Free Hitchin has teamed up with a number of primary schools for a pop-up pre-loved uniform shop this summer.

The stall at Bancroft Recreational Ground will sell school clothing at unbeatably low prices to help families with the cost of living squeeze, while raising funds for primary schools Strathmore, Highbury, St Andrews, Whitehill, Wilshere-Dacre and many more.

Following on from a successful market stall at Hitchin Eco Day in May, the environmental initiative was keen to do more to enable families to reuse rather than buy new school uniform items.

A recent survey found that up to 1.4 million pieces of school uniform, many of which could be reused, are thrown away every year in the UK.

Because many of the garments contain high levels of polyester, this equates to around 350 tonnes of plastic thrown away.

A typical school uniform costs around £300 a year, the study above also found.

The pop-up will offer items for prices between 50p and £2.

The organisers are hoping that families will appreciate the convenient location at the rec, between the splash park, sports grounds and the fun fair in August, to pop into the shop and buy their uniform items for the upcoming school year.

North Herts Council is supporting the project by providing the vacant west wing of the Bowls Club building for a community rate, enabling the pop-up to stay open the whole summer.

Councillor Val Bryant, who is also an active supporter of Plastic Free Hitchin, said: "Councillors are happy to support the school uniform swap as a really good way to promote sustainability.

"We hope that it will help youngsters get full use out of school clothes."

The shop - in the Bowls Club building on Bancroft Recreational Ground - will open every Saturday, between July 16 and September 3, from 10am to 1pm.

The opening and closing weekend will see extended opening times of 10am to 4pm.

Plastic Free Hitchin was founded in 2019 and offers advice and events such as Hitchin Eco Day, Real Nappy Socials and Repair Cafés to reduce waste in the town.

For more information, search 'Plastic Free Hitchin' on Facebook.