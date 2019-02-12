Hitchin school’s staff panto raises money for children’s charity

Kingshott head Mark Seymour (left), head of drama Claire Adams (right) and Kingshott students present Phase director Kieran Murphy with a cheque. Picture: Phase Archant

A Hitchin school has raised £700 for a charity supporting young people in the town thanks to their annual staff panto.

Staff from Kingshott School in Stevenage Road donned their costumes to perform Snow White for parents and children, raising money for Hitchin’s Phase who support more than 3,500 children and promote wellbeing and resilience.

Their director Kieran Murphy was delighted with the donation, saying: “Phase rely heavily on the support and efforts of individuals, churches, companies and schools like Kingshott to enable the life-changing work we provide in Hitchin.”

Headteacher Mark Seymour was full of praise for the charity.

“Phase is a great charity that we’ve heard lots about, as a school Kingshott wants to support and encourage great things happening in our community,” he said.

To donate to Phase visit phase-hitchin.org/join-the-cause#donate.