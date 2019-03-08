Hitchin's Walsworth Festival to return for day filled with family fun

Get ready for a day of family fun as Hitchin's Walsworth Festival returns next Sunday and celebrates its 45th year, with an array of exciting events across the town.

Running from 11am until 4pm on May 19, Walsworth Common will play host to a number of events, while activities will also be held at St Faith's Church and the River Purwell, while the newly renovated Walsworth Community Centre will be open for visitors to take a look around.

"This very worthy and popular event,is well established on the Walsworth calendar and helps support numerous charities," said Alan Millard, a member of the organising committee.

"The support of the public is very important, so put Sunday, May 19, in your diary and come and have an enjoyable day out, supporting this unique event."

Among the things to see and do at the common include the Wryngwyrn, a Viking re-enactment group, who will also be setting up a living history encampment.

The popular H-Town Classic and Dub Club will also be at the event, hosting their summer picnic.

There will be a number of dance groups for crowds to enjoy, with the Lesnick School of Ballet and the Lindy Buzz dance group performing the Lindy Hop, while creative technologies group Hitchin Hackspace will also be in attendance.

Down at the River Purwell, the Environment Agency will be hosting a fun learning experience for the first time, demonstrating how important our streams and waterways are.

St Faith's Church in Woolgrove Road will play host to more entertainment from 1pm until 4pm, including Egyptian dancing and the Purwell and Priory School choirs. The day will finish with Songs of Praise.

Stalls, a Punch & Judy show and Hitchin Youth Brass Band will also be in attendance, with fairground rides for children to enjoy.

Hermitage Rd Bar is providing drinks and hosting its own music stage, featuring some of Hitchin's best and new up-and-coming talent, while plenty of food will be on offer thanks to the Hitchin Street Food group.

A special 45th anniversary souvenier programme will also be on sale, featuring articles and photos from festivals past.

To find out more visit www.walsworthfestival.co.uk.